Body of Dakota Zaiser recovered near Sheridan Lake

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police located the remains of 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser on Monday, September 22nd he had been missing since last month, the body was found in a forested area near Sheridan Lake.

Zaiser was reported to have disappeared in the days following the August 24th shooting at Thompson Park that took the lives of two people. In the time since, police had been searching for him -- in order to talk to him about his association with 36-year-old shooting suspect Arnson Absolu.

The ongoing investigation into Zaiser’s disappearance led law enforcement to search the area where his body was found.

An autopsy has been conducted, however, further forensic testing will be needed in order to determine a cause and manner of death in the investigation.

Earlier this month, Absolu was located in New York City -- and placed under arrest for that deadly August shooting.

Absolu has also now been identified as the primary suspect in Zaiser’s death.

Anyone with information regarding Zaiser’s death, or the August 24th shooting, is encouraged to contact the Rapid City Police Department.

