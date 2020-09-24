A break from the 80s with a comfortable weekend ahead.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning is still in effect for Sheridan County, Campbell County, parts of Weston County and Crook County, Carter County, and Harding County until 8:00PM MDT tonight. A warm, dry, and breezy day today resulted in elevated fire weather conditions across much of Wyoming and Montana. High fire weather risk in western South Dakota, but there is no warning at this time.

A weak cold front will move through the region tonight and into the overnight hours bringing gusty northwest winds (upwards of 25 mph) and cooler temperatures for Friday. We will still be above average, but we will see a break from the 80s Friday and the over the weekend, and for much of next week as well. Partly cloudy conditions throughout the day tomorrow. We cool off even more into the start of the weekend with a secondary system moving in Saturday, bringing additional cloud cover and the chance for isolated and scattered showers late overnight Friday and early Saturday morning. Moisture looks very low, so low confidence on seeing those showers playing out.

Even cooler into next week when temperatures fall below average into the low 60s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.