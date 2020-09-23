RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. A few clouds could settle in around daybreak, but quickly fade away as the morning progresses.

Skies are mostly sunny for Thursday and this could be summer’s last hurrah. Highs will be near 90° in Rapid City. Smoke will be light to moderate with winds out of the southwest. A front will slide in from the northwest Thursday night and will bring in a few clouds by Friday morning. Scattered clouds continue through the day Friday and temperatures are much cooler with highs in the 70s for many.

Cool air continues into the weekend with highs near or in the low 70s. Higher elevations will likely be in the 60s. Perfect fall-like weather for viewing the beautiful leaves across KOTA Territory. It will be a little breezy, so you might need a light jacket at times.

Partly cloudy skies continue into early next week. Monday will have highs in the 70s with stronger wind gusts, while Tuesday will be in the low 60s in town, with temperatures in the 50s for the higher elevations. It will still be windy for Tuesday. Scattered clouds pass through Wednesday with highs staying hear 60° in Rapid City with cooler air in the hills. Happy Fall!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.