Spearfish Loaf ‘N Jug employee tests positive for COVID-19

At 813 Main Street, Spearfish, SD an employee tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.
At 813 Main Street, Spearfish, SD an employee tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.(AP Images)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An employee of the Spearfish Loaf 'N Jug tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The 813 Main Street location is closed for a few days, Danielle Datre, public relations representative said in a news release. The store closed 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after the employee informed staff of their positive test result.

Tuesday the store was “cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew,” the release said.

This is the second time during the coronavirus pandemic this Loaf 'N Jug location has had an employee test positive for COVID-19. The last time an employee tested positive was Aug. 23.

“All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines,” Datre said.  “We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

