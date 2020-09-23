Advertisement

Slightly Cooler Today, then Hot Again Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weak cold front has ushered in slightly cooler air today. We will still see above normal temperatures with highs around 80 or so, which is 10 to 12 degrees above average.

Hot temperatures return Thursday as southerly winds take shape. But a cold front Thursday night will bring pleasantly cooler, Fall-like temperatures this weekend.

There will be a slight chance of light showers Friday night, but most of us will stay dry. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect later Thursday due to the hot, breezy and dry conditions expected.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Forecast

Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Forecast

Warm start to Fall, but more seasonable by Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Hazy hot and dry ... Even though it’s the first day of Fall!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT

Forecast

A summer-like feel to the beginning of fall

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Many are in the 80s with a few in the 90s.

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT

Forecast

A Warm Start to the Workweek

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

A warm start to the work week

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Temperatures will be in the 80s for many.

Forecast

A Quiet Weather Pattern to Continue

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Evening Forecast