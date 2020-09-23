Advertisement

Pierre Missouri River bride replacement project awarded

Pierre Chamber of Commerce helps businesses.
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Secretary of Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist announced that the Transportation Commission approved the award of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Missouri River Bridge replacement project to Jensen Construction Company for $49.99 million.

“Replacing the Missouri River Bridge at this location has been in the planning stages for the better part of twenty years,” said Secretary Bergquist. “A project of this magnitude takes tremendous resources and cooperation from several entities. I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to the SDDOT team, cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, FHWA, Governor Noem, and the Transportation Commission for bringing this project to life.”

The existing the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge carries U.S. Highways 14 and 83, as well as S.D. Highway 34 over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre. This project will replace the bridge built in 1962 that connects east and west river South Dakota near the center of the state. Construction is expected to take place over the next three years, and completed at some time in late 2023.

Work includes building a new bridge to the northwest of the current bridge, then removing the current bridge once traffic is moved to the new structure. For about the first year, work will occur mostly in the water as specialty crews work to build the foundations and substructure that will support the bridge structure.

The cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre have been very involved in the process and both have approved enhancements to the bridge and plazas that will be located at each end of the bridge. The new bridge will retain the designation as the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge.

The state says that traffic will be minimally impacted during the project, and more information will be forthcoming over the next few months.

