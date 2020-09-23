Advertisement

Oglala man pleads not guilty in 2019 fatal crash

He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An Oglala man has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

Clifford Running Hawk, 44, entered his plea earlier this month at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Running Hawk is accused of driving under the influence and speeding near Oglala on Nov. 21, 2019 when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the death of Virginia Kills Crow Indian.

The mother of eight children died several days later at the hospital in Rapid City.

