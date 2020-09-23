New Underwood High School, Middle School transition online due to COVID-19 cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New Underwood’s high school and middle school are headed online starting Sept. 24.

In a Facebook post released on Wednesday, the school district said “There are cases that are directly impacting the Middle School/High School.”

In-person instruction is anticipated to resume on Oct. 12. This call cancels homecoming and sporting practices and events for the district.

Hello New Underwood School District Families. Effective Thursday, September 24th, New Underwood Middle & High School... Posted by New Underwood School District 51-3 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The elementary school will continue to operate normally, the school district said.

“This is an impossible decision to make, but based on the community spread and impact on the school it is necessary at this time. Thank you for your support,” the district said in the post.

The school district said they broke news to students during an afternoon assembly.

Online, parents of New Underwood students responded in appreciation.

“This really sucks but thank you for looking out for our kiddos and the amazing teachers,” Heather Hansen commented.

KOTA Territory News has reached out to the school district to comment. No comment from the New Underwood School District right now.

