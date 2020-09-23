Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Beef Nuggets with Tejano Dipping Sauce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy appetizer recipe perfect for game day!

All you do is combine a pound of lean ground beef with 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning mix and a can of chopped green chilies, fully drained.

I take a brick of Colby Jack cheese and cut it into 16 small cubes. Then I whisk an egg white with a tablespoon of water in a bowl. And on a plate, I spread out 2 cups of nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips that I crushed.

It is an assembly line: form the meat mixture around a cube of cheese, dip in egg white mixture then coat with crushed tortilla chips. Gently press to make each ball to make a nugget shape and place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Bake the nuggets in a preheated 400 degree oven for 20 minutes then serve with the sauce.

The dipping sauce is simply a mixture of 6 tablespoon taco sauce with 3 tablespoons of honey. Microwave to heat up.

