West Coast to West River: Pennington County hires new officers from afar

New employees trading in the West Coast for West River.
New employees trading in the West Coast for West River.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem wants more people to move to South Dakota and that is the case for two families that just moved here from the West Coast to start their new lives in Rapid City.

Eric Pearson was sworn in as a Pennington County’s correctional officer.

“Very excited," says Pearson. "We’re very much looking forward to this opportunity.”

Pearson made the move from the Golden Coast and packed up his family in California to be closer to his sister, who lives in Piedmont.

“The couple times we’ve been out here we’ve just really fallen in love with the area, the people, the culture out here is really nice. and this last time we were here our kids were actually like dad why haven’t we moved here yet and so I was like that’s a really good question," says Pearson.

He wasn’t the only one who traded the West Coast for a Black Hills badge.

Bruce Seumanutafa relocated from Oregon to move closer to his family.

“For me to be here in South Dakota and be next to my siblings, my two sisters, that’s something that’s so dear to me that I didn’t have on the west coast," says Seumanutafa.

He will be a transport officer for Pennington County and says Rapid City is beginning to feel like home.

“People of Rapid City and community have been very welcoming since I’ve been here, I’ve been here for about a month, and I love it out here," says Seumanutafa.

From dealing with the heat in California to the rain in Oregon, these two traded that in for a home in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

