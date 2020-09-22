Advertisement

Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today is the first day of Fall, or otherwise known as the Autumnal Equinox. The term equinox means the sun is directly over the equator, bringing 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime, or “equal length.”

Although it doesn’t quite feel like Fall with temperatures in the 80s, it will soon begin to feel like it towards the end of the week. For tonight, clouds will begin to build in from the west, bringing isolated t-storms and showers to NE Wyoming. Moisture is very limited, so hit and miss showers are likely. Partly cloudy skies this evening here in Rapid City, with temperatures holding off near 60. Isolated light showers possible. Winds shift out of the north overnight as a cold front passes, bringing breezy conditions throughout the day Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke may result in temperatures failing to hit the forecasted high, but are still expecting warmer conditions Wednesday and Thursday. For this time of year, average temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Above average temperatures are expected to hold on for the next couple of days before a seasonable cool down comes Friday and the weekend.

