Senator Thune defends stance on SCOTUS nomination vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune is defending his position on filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

Senate Republicans say they plan to vote on President Trump’s nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, even though the party held up President Obama’s nominee four years ago, saying it was too close to the election.

In 2016, Sen. Thune said the Senate should wait until the election before appointing a new justice. Last Friday, the senate whip said President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Sen. Thune said his position has been consistent.

“In 2016, I supported Leader McConnell’s application of the ‘Biden Rule’ that Supreme Court vacancies that occur in an election year where the Senate majority and White House are occupied by different parties should be filled by whomever, wins the election. I still support that principle, but since the Senate majority and White House are occupied by the same party, it doesn’t apply here. I look forward to seeing who the president nominates, and I will carefully review her qualifications as she’s considered by the Senate.”

