Advertisement

Rapid City mayor and city council works to improve the Human Relations Commission

The merger of MOA and the Human Relations Commission would provide support as the city moves forward.
The merger of MOA and the Human Relations Commission would provide support as the city moves forward.
The merger of MOA and the Human Relations Commission would provide support as the city moves forward.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight’s city council meeting will determine the future of a human relations commission that aims to tackle tough conversations and bridge the people of Rapid City with its leaders.

Founded in the ’70s, Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission has worked to ‘safeguard equal opportunities of all citizens by resolving conflict, settling complaints of discrimination, and promoting cooperation in the community’. Although the Commission went dormant for a while, it was given new life around 2010. The Rapid City Mayor and city council have been working to restructure and make the Human Relations Commission better.

“This work will, I believe, follow that grounding where we need to build trust with one another, we need to develop relationships with one another to create change," said Karen Mortimer, Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors Director.

Now, the merger of MOA and the Human Relations Commission would provide support as the city moves forward with creating more equality and peace within the community.

“Our work which has been to BEAM; bridge cultures, advocate, and educate and model respectful behaviors, will go into that work and the work will be able to continue and grow. We want this to support a very inclusive, collaborative, resourceful approach to this work," said Mortimer.

“They provide the structure and the advice that would be necessary to pull off a human relations function in Rapid City, but their role is largely advisory," said Steve Allender, Rapid City mayor.

The city council already approved the budget for a Human Relations Director, so the city can focus on gaining credibility in the community and continuing to support all races and classes of people in Rapid City.

“When you’re paying for your government through your taxes and fees and so on, I think a few pennies of that investment is to make sure that your rights are going to be protected," said Allender. "And I think that you would also like for the rights of your neighbor to be protected.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Representative Dusty Johnson’s tribal school bill passes the House

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The legislation is intended to help improve the recruitment and retention of professional educators in tribal and rural communities, pending it passes through the United States Senate.

News

Governor Kristi Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
A special legislative session is on the horizon for South Dakota.

News

Human Relations Commission

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Governor Noem calls for Special Session

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Miranda O'Bryan takes us LIVE to the fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

One mother experienced COVID-19 longer than most

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lawmakers heading to Pierre to discuss how CARES money should be spent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Legislature to convene on how CARES money should be spent

News

19-year-old Daniel Kline is being sent to a teen challenge program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
But Kline was warned if he doesn’t successfully complete that program he faces that 15 years behind bars.

Coronavirus

“Pretty much every day I cried because I missed my kids so much.”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Most people who test positive for COVID-19 quarantine for two weeks, but for some, the impact of the infection can linger for a lot longer.

News

Construction continues at Hermosa elementary, middle school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Hermosa elementary and middle school is expanding,