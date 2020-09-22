Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Will alley’s in downtown Rapid City go dark?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Alley lighting in Rapid City

News

The importance of shopping local

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting local businesses during the pandemic.

News

Diaper Need Awareness week encourages people to donate for families in need

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One in three American families doesn’t have access to the diapers they need.

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

Latest News

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

News

Spearfish firefighters lend their talents to neighboring states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
They’ve battled blazes throughout the West from California to Montana and Colorado.

News

West Coast to West River: Pennington County hires new officers from afar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
From dealing with the heat in California to the rain in Oregon, these two traded that in for a home in South Dakota.

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

National

Mother: Daughter given drug-laced candy at school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A woman in Florida says her daughter was given drug-laced candy and ended up in hospital.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago