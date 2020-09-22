Legal medical marijuana use up for vote in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the November election just weeks away people are already receiving their absentee ballots in the mail.

One of the big issues on the docket for South Dakota voters: legalized marijuana. That includes Initiated Measure 26, one of two marijuana proposals on the ballot.

This is the first time South Dakotans will be able to vote on legalizing marijuana for medical use.

Campaign Manager for Initiative Measure 26, Melissa Mentele, says this bill was written by patients for patients.

She says they were adjusting this measure, up until the moment they sent it in, as the industry is always evolving, and they wanted to ensure that South Dakota has the safest and most comprehensive bill possible.

The measure reads on the ballot as follows:

This measure legalizes medical use of marijuana by qualifying patients, including minors. “Medical use” includes the use, delivery, manufacture-and for State residents, cultivation-of marijuana and marijuana-based products to treat or alleviate debilitating medical conditions certified by the patients' practitioners. South Dakota patients must obtain a registration card from the State Department of Health. Non-residents may use out-of-state registration cards. Patients may designate caregivers to assist their use of marijuana; the caregivers must register with the Department. Cardholders may possess 3 ounces of marijuana and additional amounts of marijuana products. Additionally, if a resident cardholder is allowed to grow marijuana plants the cardholder may possess a minimum of 3 plants, as well as marijuana and products made from those plants. The measure legalizes marijuana testing, manufacturing, and cultivation facilities, as well as marijuana dispensaries. These establishments must register with the Department. The measure legalizes some substances that are considered felony controlled substances under current State law. Marijuana remains illegal under Federal law. The measure limits State and local law enforcement's ability to assist Federal law enforcement authorities. The 95-section measure contains numerous other provisions not described here. It will likely require judicial or legislative clarification

“I just want those who are on the fence to really look in their heart and understand that maybe today it’s not you or it’s not your loved one but tomorrow it could be and to have this tool available and not have to up-end your life and leave our state and your support system, your church, and your community to gain access is really important," says Mentele.

The measure states that if you grow you have to have a minimum of three plants, that is to help make sure that growers take the endeavor seriously and do it the right way.

If the measure is passed, the South Dakota government will work with physicians to put a cap on the total number of plants you can grow.

South Dakotans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana use in this election.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.