Initiative Measure 26: A vote to legalize marijuana for medical use

South Dakotans will get to vote on legalizing medical marijuana.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the November election just weeks away people are already receiving their absentee ballots in the mail.

One of the big issues on the docket for South Dakota voters: legalized marijuana. That includes Initiated Measure 26, one of two marijuana proposals on the ballot.

This is the first time South Dakotans will be able to vote on legalizing marijuana for medical use.

Campaign Manager for Initiative Measure 26, Melissa Mentele, says this bill was written by patients for patients.

She says they were adjusting this measure, up until the moment they sent it in, as the industry is always evolving, and they wanted to ensure that South Dakota has the safest and most comprehensive bill possible.

“I just want those who are on the fence to really look in their heart and understand that maybe today it’s not you or it’s not your loved one but tomorrow it could be and to have this tool available and not have to upend your life and leave our state and your support system, your church, and your community to gain access is really important," says Mentele.

The measure states that if you grow you have to have a minimum of three plants, that is to help make sure that growers take the endeavor seriously and do it the right way.

If the measure is passed, the South Dakota government will work with physicians to put a cap on the total number of plants you can grow.

