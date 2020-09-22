Advertisement

Hospitalizations climb in South Dakota; 320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota saw an additional 320 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations saw a new high.

The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 19,189. However, active cases fell by 73 to 2,817 due to additional recoveries.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by 17 to 178, which is the highest number the state has seen so far. However, hospitalizations have not approached the levels predicted by the state’s models back in April, which suggested the state may need as many as 5,000 hospital beds.

Seven percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health, and 46% of beds are still available. Six percent of the state’s ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, and just under one-third are still open.

The state has had an average test positivity rate of 10.8% over the past two weeks. A recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said South Dakota has among the highest test positivity rate and number of new cases per capita in the nation.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 202.

County updates for Tuesday:

Pennington County’s total hit 2,004 Monday. Tuesday the county confirmed 37 new cases making Pennington County’s overall total 2,041 known cases. Tuesday the county had 299 active cases, a decrease from Monday (322).

Meade County confirmed 13 new cases Tuesday, adding to the now 475 total cases in the county. Tuesday, Meade County had 97 active cases, which is down from Monday (100).

Butte County now has 18 active cases, the same as Monday. The state reported two new cases in the county, making Butte County’s new total of known-cases 77.

Custer County had three cases confirmed Tuesday, adding to the county’s known total of 175 cases. The county has 39 active cases, down from Tuesday (38).

The state reported eight new cases in Lawrence County, making its total known-cases 342. There are 68 active cases in the county, up from Monday (64).

Oglala Lakota County has had a total of 228 known-cases ever. The state didn’t report any new cases Tuesday. The county has 28 active cases, down from Monday (32).

Ziebach County didn’t see any new cases Tuesday either. The state has reported a total of 60 cases in the county ever. There are 15 active cases Tuesday, one less than Monday (16).

Haakon County didn’t see any new cases Tuesday. Right now, there are seven active cases in the county, down one from Monday (8). Eighteen total cases have been reported in the county.

Fall River County has 17 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (19). The state didn’t report any new cases. Fall River has had 87 cases ever.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

local react

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

city council

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

City Council approves Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi approved by council

Latest News

News

High fire danger causes 14 departments to respond to a pasture fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A pasture started on fire around 2:50 p.m. north of Box Elder.

News

Rapid City mayor and city council works to improve the Human Relations Commission

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The merger of MOA and the Human Relations Commission would provide support as the city moves forward.

News

Senator Thune defends stance on SCOTUS nomination vote

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Senator John Thune is defending his position on filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

News

Representative Dusty Johnson’s tribal school bill passes the House

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The legislation is intended to help improve the recruitment and retention of professional educators in tribal and rural communities, pending it passes through the United States Senate.

News

Governor Kristi Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
A special legislative session is on the horizon for South Dakota.

News

Human Relations Commission

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.