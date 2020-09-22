Hospitalizations climb in South Dakota; 320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota saw an additional 320 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations saw a new high.

The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 19,189. However, active cases fell by 73 to 2,817 due to additional recoveries.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by 17 to 178, which is the highest number the state has seen so far. However, hospitalizations have not approached the levels predicted by the state’s models back in April, which suggested the state may need as many as 5,000 hospital beds.

Seven percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health, and 46% of beds are still available. Six percent of the state’s ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, and just under one-third are still open.

The state has had an average test positivity rate of 10.8% over the past two weeks. A recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said South Dakota has among the highest test positivity rate and number of new cases per capita in the nation.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 202.

County updates for Tuesday:

Pennington County’s total hit 2,004 Monday. Tuesday the county confirmed 37 new cases making Pennington County’s overall total 2,041 known cases. Tuesday the county had 299 active cases, a decrease from Monday (322).

Meade County confirmed 13 new cases Tuesday, adding to the now 475 total cases in the county. Tuesday, Meade County had 97 active cases, which is down from Monday (100).

Butte County now has 18 active cases, the same as Monday. The state reported two new cases in the county, making Butte County’s new total of known-cases 77.

Custer County had three cases confirmed Tuesday, adding to the county’s known total of 175 cases. The county has 39 active cases, down from Tuesday (38).

The state reported eight new cases in Lawrence County, making its total known-cases 342. There are 68 active cases in the county, up from Monday (64).

Oglala Lakota County has had a total of 228 known-cases ever. The state didn’t report any new cases Tuesday. The county has 28 active cases, down from Monday (32).

Ziebach County didn’t see any new cases Tuesday either. The state has reported a total of 60 cases in the county ever. There are 15 active cases Tuesday, one less than Monday (16).

Haakon County didn’t see any new cases Tuesday. Right now, there are seven active cases in the county, down one from Monday (8). Eighteen total cases have been reported in the county.

Fall River County has 17 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (19). The state didn’t report any new cases. Fall River has had 87 cases ever.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.