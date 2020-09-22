Advertisement

Hazy hot and dry ... Even though it’s the first day of Fall!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fall begins at 7:30 am this morning but today will feel more summer-like with highs well on up into the 80s this afternoon. These temperatures will be 15 or more degrees above normal for this time of year! And, sadly, the smoke returns, so expect hazy skies today into tomorrow.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler behind a weak front, but the heat is back for Thursday.

Finally, a stronger cold front will usher in more normal Fall temperatures Friday through the weekend. Only isolated showers now appear possible Friday night. Pleasant Fall weather will persist into next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

A summer-like feel to the beginning of fall

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Many are in the 80s with a few in the 90s.

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

A Warm Start to the Workweek

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

A warm start to the work week

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Temperatures will be in the 80s for many.

Forecast

A Quiet Weather Pattern to Continue

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Evening Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT

Forecast

A warmer weekend is on tap

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 80s for many on Saturday

Forecast

Tracking a warmer than average start to Fall

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warming trend through next week

Forecast

Above average temperatures for the start of Fall

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT