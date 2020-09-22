Advertisement

Diaper Need Awareness week encourages people to donate for families in need

One in three American families doesn’t have access to the diapers they need.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One in three American families doesn’t have access to the diapers they need which is one reason Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender made September 21st through the 25th Diaper Need Awareness Week.

The proclamation coincides with National Diaper Need Awareness Week and encourages people to donate to those in need. Mommy’s Closet, an offshoot of Volunteers of America, offers a helping hand to low-income families with children ages five and under. One staff member said they always need diapers and wipes to distribute and this year they need them even more.

“When COVID first struck, not only did we see, it was difficult to get toilet paper, it was also really difficult for families to get diapers because that same mentality of stocking up on diapers was very prevalent," said Sarah McSparran, Volunteers of America community outreach coordinator.

McSparran said families with children spend up to 14% of their income on diapers, so it’s important to have these donations as a safeguard during a time when families may be out of work.

“Personally as a mom, I didn’t know about Mommy’s Closet when my children were that young and I’m so grateful that we have this source in the community because I know how expensive diapers are and I know the hardship that it can put on families," said McSparran.

Donations can be dropped off at the city hall front lobby, Monument Health, Family Fare in Baken Park, and the Volunteers of America office.

