Advertisement

City Council approves Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi

Rapid City council
Rapid City council(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi’s Karen Mortimer is excited that the mayor and council are so supportive of a group that she says will try to help all people be on a level playing field in the community.

MOA will work with the Human Relations Commission to build bridges between cultures and advocacy.

Those with MOA know the process will be slow, but they look forward to working toward their goal.

“History and place matter but relationships really matter. We know that change comes slowly and it comes at the speed of trust. When we’ve developed relationships we’ve developed trust” Karen Mortimer, Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors Director, says

The mayor will appoint 9 commissioners from the public to help out with MOA

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High fire danger causes 14 departments to respond to a pasture fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A pasture started on fire around 2:50 p.m. north of Box Elder.

News

Rapid City mayor and city council works to improve the Human Relations Commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The merger of MOA and the Human Relations Commission would provide support as the city moves forward.

News

Senator Thune defends stance on SCOTUS nomination vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Senator John Thune is defending his position on filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

News

Representative Dusty Johnson’s tribal school bill passes the House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The legislation is intended to help improve the recruitment and retention of professional educators in tribal and rural communities, pending it passes through the United States Senate.

Latest News

News

Governor Kristi Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
A special legislative session is on the horizon for South Dakota.

News

Human Relations Commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Governor Noem calls for Special Session

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Miranda O'Bryan takes us LIVE to the fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

One mother experienced COVID-19 longer than most

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lawmakers heading to Pierre to discuss how CARES money should be spent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Legislature to convene on how CARES money should be spent