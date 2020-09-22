Advertisement

High fire danger causes 14 departments to respond to a pasture fire

A pasture started on fire around 2:50 p.m. north of Box Elder.
A pasture started on fire around 2:50 p.m. north of Box Elder.
A pasture started on fire around 2:50 p.m. north of Box Elder.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Box Elder, S.D. (KOTA) - Fire danger is listed as “high” here in Western South Dakota. And the impact could be seen, as a pasture started on fire around 2:50 p.m. north of Box Elder.

The North Haines Fire Protection District responded to the blaze that burned about 75 acres of winter pasture. Upon arrival, firefighters saw four to eight-foot-tall flames but were able to contain the fire within a matter of a few hours. 14 separate departments responded to this call including Elsworth Air Force Base and Pennington County Fire.

“When we have a fire in our area, it’s not just our department going right away, we have several other departments going depending on where it’s at," said Jason White, North Haines Fire Department Chief. “Which is really good, you don’t see that a lot throughout the U.S, but it’s very good to see that teamwork in here and it helps greatly because this could have gone a lot worse if we didn’t have those departments coming right away.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But with high temperatures and windy days ahead, it’s important to be aware of anything that might cause a spark.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City Council approves Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi approved by council

News

Rapid City mayor and city council works to improve the Human Relations Commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The merger of MOA and the Human Relations Commission would provide support as the city moves forward.

News

Senator Thune defends stance on SCOTUS nomination vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Senator John Thune is defending his position on filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

News

Representative Dusty Johnson’s tribal school bill passes the House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The legislation is intended to help improve the recruitment and retention of professional educators in tribal and rural communities, pending it passes through the United States Senate.

Latest News

News

Governor Kristi Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
A special legislative session is on the horizon for South Dakota.

News

Human Relations Commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Governor Noem calls for Special Session

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Miranda O'Bryan takes us LIVE to the fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

One mother experienced COVID-19 longer than most

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lawmakers heading to Pierre to discuss how CARES money should be spent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Legislature to convene on how CARES money should be spent