High fire danger causes 14 departments to respond to a pasture fire

Box Elder, S.D. (KOTA) - Fire danger is listed as “high” here in Western South Dakota. And the impact could be seen, as a pasture started on fire around 2:50 p.m. north of Box Elder.

The North Haines Fire Protection District responded to the blaze that burned about 75 acres of winter pasture. Upon arrival, firefighters saw four to eight-foot-tall flames but were able to contain the fire within a matter of a few hours. 14 separate departments responded to this call including Elsworth Air Force Base and Pennington County Fire.

“When we have a fire in our area, it’s not just our department going right away, we have several other departments going depending on where it’s at," said Jason White, North Haines Fire Department Chief. “Which is really good, you don’t see that a lot throughout the U.S, but it’s very good to see that teamwork in here and it helps greatly because this could have gone a lot worse if we didn’t have those departments coming right away.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But with high temperatures and windy days ahead, it’s important to be aware of anything that might cause a spark.

