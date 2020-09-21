Stanley County School District moves to distance learning

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - The Stanley County School District says it’s moving all classes to distance learning beginning Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

The district said Sunday that classes Monday have been canceled and students have been directed to pick up textbooks and electronic devices.

Superintendent Daniel Hoey says the reason for the change is due to “staff exposure and subsequent quarantining.”

Traditional classes for junior kindergarten through 12 grade are to resume Oct. 1. The district has an enrollment of about 400 students. All extra-curricular activities will be suspended while the school is in distance learning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.