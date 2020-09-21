RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Amanda Prines' experience with COVID-19 was, to put it simply, intense.

After suffering from symptoms for more than a month, Prine wrote it all down to share the ugly reality of being infected.

“So many people were coming to me going what’s it like, what are you going through, so I journaled it.”

While Prines lost her sense of smell, had unending migraines, flu-like symptoms, and more, the pain of not being able to see or coherently talk to her children was much worse.

“Pretty much every day I cried because I missed my kids so much.”

Prines felt isolated and at her worst, was hospitalized.

“And I felt like I couldn’t breathe and at that point, that’s when my mother actually called an ambulance to come pick me up and I ended up going to the hospital.”

For more than a month, Prines laid at home and eventually reunited with her children.

“Very emotional. My sister was there and she said she wishes she had had a video camera to see as my little kid ran up and hugged me for the first time in five weeks.”

Through it all, she shared her experience in-depth no matter how painful it was to let people know COVID-19 is serious.

“I know people who still think COVID isn’t real, I’m not going to get sick, and I’m like no trust me this is real, this is legit, and it is miserable.”

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU HAVE COVID according to SD DEPT OF HEALTH

· Call your health care provider immediately and tell them about any recent travel or exposure.

· Individuals who are concerned that they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

· Avoid contact with other people.

· Follow the directions of your healthcare provider and public health officials.

Self-Quarantine, Self-Isolation, and Self-Monitoring:

If the Department of Health has contacted you regarding your status as a close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you have tested positive for COVID-19 you may request an employer letter. This is for individuals only – employers may not request a letter for their employee(s).

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Guidance:CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. Visit the CDC website for more information.

Find Federally Qualified Health Centers in South Dakota - community-based primary care services in underserved areas providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay.

