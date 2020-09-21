Pennington County passes 2,000 cases ever, State confirms 137 new cases Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA-TV) - State health officials confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday, though current hospitalizations declined.

The new cases bring the total known cases in the state to 18,869. Active cases rose by 47 to 2,890.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 202. Health officials confirmed four additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday and Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll past 200 for the sate since the pandemic began.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 161.

The state processed 670 new COVID-19 tests Monday. Officials say the state has already surpassed September’s testing.

State schools and universities:

The Department of Health also released its weekly report COVID-19 school report Monday.

The state confirmed 261 new cases among K-12 students and staff over the past week.

A total of 963 cases have been confirmed at K-12 schools, though only 285 are active.

Officials confirmed 85 new cases at the state’s universities, bringing total cases there to 1,172 - though only 129 are active.

County updates for Friday:

Pennington County surpassed 2,000 total COVID-19 cases Monday as the new county’s overall total is 2,004 cases. Pennington County saw 20 new cases confirmed by state officials Monday. Pennington has 322 active cases, which is down from Sunday (343).

Meade County has 100 active cases Monday, up from Sunday (95). The state confirmed nine new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 462 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 18 active cases Monday, down from Sunday (19). The state didn’t report any new cases.

Custer County has 39 active cases Monday, up from Sunday (38). The state confirmed one new case.

Lawrence County has seven new cases Monday. The county has 64 active cases, the same as Sunday. The county has had a total of 334 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 32 active cases on Monday, up from Sunday (28). The state reported seven cases.

Ziebach County has 16 active cases Monday, same as Sunday. The state didn’t report any new cases today for this county.

Haakon County has eight active cases Monday, up from Sunday (7). Officials confirmed one new case in Haakon on Monday. Overall, the county has had a total of 18 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 19 active cases Friday, down from Sunday (22). The state didn’t report any new cases.

