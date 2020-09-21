Lawmakers heading to Pierre to discuss how CARES money should be spent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Governor Kristi Noem calling for special session local lawmakers discussed their thoughts on traveling to Pierre on how the money should be spent.

The Oct. 5 meeting will give local lawmakers the chance to debate how other money from the federal government should be spent.

Governor Noem has already spent some of the CARES act funding and addressed how she would like to see some funds spent in the future. One local lawmaker is pleased with the governor’s priorities.

“I was really glad to see the announcement that education received 75 million, and a large 100 million advised for healthcare and a large chunk for small businesses,” Representative Jess Olson, District 34, says

Lawmakers have also held listening sessions with community members to hear their thoughts on where the funds she spent. Representative Scyller Borglum said that public input is not only beneficial to the process in Pierre -- but is one of the things she enjoys most about the job.

“People feel comfortable to come up and ask, and talk and overwhelming people are kind and sincerely interested and I wouldn’t change that one bit,” Representative Scyller Borglum, District 32, says

to contact lawmakers on how you feel money should be spent click the link here https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/ContactLegislator.aspx?Session=2020

