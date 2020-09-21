Have you been road tripping more since COVID-19?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to COVID-19 traveling around the United States has become more popular as people are stuck at home.

This is the second road trip John Garcia and wife Tina Garcia have gone on this summer season and for this trip, they brought along their friend Laurie Carly, and he says Mount Rushmore was the height of this trip.

Most people told him that it was underwhelming, but he says it’s not the case and loved the monument.

They also went to the continental divide and Crazy Horse Memorial, but are just happy to be out of the house.

“My wife and I both had retired in March and we hadn’t done anything, hadn’t gone out of the house, and she suggested that hey let’s do something really really nice and stuff and let’s go on a nice road trip and see America," says Garcia. "This what we want to do.”

Their next stops are Yellowstone, Utah, and then back home to Arizona.

