Advertisement

Have you been road tripping more since COVID-19?

By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to COVID-19 traveling around the United States has become more popular as people are stuck at home.

This is the second road trip John Garcia and wife Tina Garcia have gone on this summer season and for this trip, they brought along their friend Laurie Carly, and he says Mount Rushmore was the height of this trip.

Most people told him that it was underwhelming, but he says it’s not the case and loved the monument.

They also went to the continental divide and Crazy Horse Memorial, but are just happy to be out of the house.

“My wife and I both had retired in March and we hadn’t done anything, hadn’t gone out of the house, and she suggested that hey let’s do something really really nice and stuff and let’s go on a nice road trip and see America," says Garcia. "This what we want to do.”

Their next stops are Yellowstone, Utah, and then back home to Arizona.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Libertarian nominee for President Dr. Jo Jorgensen stopped by the Black Hills Sunday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Jorgensen says she is the only woman to be on the ballot in all fifty states twice, she was previously the party’s nominee for vice president in 1996.

News

Rushmore Tourist

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lead Deadwood School Funding

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pierre School Board

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Thrift shopping and COVID

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Schools find ways to keep their students present and on track with online learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
For Kadoka Area Schools, the pandemic will cause policy change when it comes to attendance.

News

Thrift stores see better quality donations during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
They are receiving higher quality donations rather than quantity.

News

South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

News

Salvation Army of the Black Hills gears up for winter

Updated: 22 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Black Hills Farmers Market will not go indoors this winter

Updated: 22 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.