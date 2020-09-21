Advertisement

Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.((AP Photo/Stephen Groves))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced the state legislature will meet for a special session on Oct. 5 to consider stimulus relief funds for South Dakota.

Relief funds up for discussion include the $1.25 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CFR) allocated to the state.

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” said Gov. Noem. “We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. My team and I have spent many hours talking with numerous legislators, especially leadership, as well as the general public. I look forward to hearing from the entire legislature in its official capacity.”

CFR funds can be used until Dec. 30, 2020.

South Dakota has already put dollars toward city and county governments ($200 million), re-employment insurance fund ($100 million), state public safety and public health officials ($100 million), K-12 schools ($75 million) and universities and technical colleges (more than $20 million). Gov. Noem also has proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based healthcare providers.

On Aug. 6, Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard (R-District 10) sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking for a special session.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

