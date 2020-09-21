Advertisement

Custer County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One is dead while another is injured after three vehicles collided at the Intersection of SD High way 19 and Highway 36 in Hermosa Friday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA-TV) - One is dead while another is injured after three vehicles collided at the Intersection of SD Highway 79 and Highway 36 in Hermosa Friday.

Around 10:19 a.m., a 67-year-old male driving a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was headed eastbound on SD Highway 36 and stopped at the stop sign located at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 79, the Department of Public Safety said.

The vehicle entered the intersection and turned to go north on Highway 79 where it struck a southbound 2009 Toyota Rav4 XLE, that was driven by a 56-year-old woman, which rolled.

A 20-year-old male going southbound 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup then struck both of the two other vehicles.

The 67-year-old male was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The 56-year-old female driver suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. The pickup driver was not injured.

Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts.

