Advertisement

Construction continues at Hermosa elementary, middle school

Construction continues at Hermosa elementary and middle school.
Construction continues at Hermosa elementary and middle school.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - The kindergarten through eighth-grade school in Hermosa is set for an expansion.

Superintendent Mark Naugle says they’re more than doubling their space with plans to add 60,000 square feet to the facility over the next year and a half.

Crews broke ground on the project in June.

Some additions include a new library and gym, expanded classrooms, and a new administrative area.

Currently, the school building is at full capacity.

Naugle says, on average, over the last ten years, they have seen a 5% growth in student enrollment every year.

“We really built the building looking to the future. We didn’t want to build a building that we were going to fill up our first year. If we did that, we made a mistake. So, we’re going to have room to grow in Hermosa. And we’re looking down the road at what’s happening with our demographics,” says Naugle.

Naugle says the project will cost about $14.6 million.

The district will use capital outlay certificates to pay for the construction.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pennington County passes 2,000 cases ever, State confirms 173 new cases Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The new cases bring the total known cases in the state to 18,869. Active cases rose by 47 to 2,890.

News

Custer County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

News

Stanley County School District moves to distance learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Stanley County School District says it’s moving all classes to distance learning beginning Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

News

School attendance

Updated: 15 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Libertarian candidate

Updated: 15 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stevens vs Belle Fourche soccer

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Have you been road tripping more since COVID-19?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mount Rushmore is a popular spot for tourists to go.

News

Libertarian nominee for President Jo Jorgensen stopped by Black Hills Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Jorgensen says she is the only woman to be on the ballot in all 50 states twice, she was previously the party’s nominee for vice president in 1996.

News

Rushmore Tourist

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lead Deadwood School Funding

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.