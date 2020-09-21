Advertisement

A Warm Start to the Workweek

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not much going on weather-wise for another week - above normal temperatures return today and especially Tuesday! Even though Fall officially starts tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees!

A weak cold front will drop temperatures a bit Wednesday, then warmer temperatures return Thursday.

Cooler air finally moves in Friday and the weekend - there could be a few showers Saturday, but nothing heavy.

That pesky smoke returns tomorrow into Wednesday as winds aloft bring in the wildfire smoke from the west.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

A warm start to the work week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Temperatures will be in the 80s for many.

Forecast

A Quiet Weather Pattern to Continue

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Evening Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

A warmer weekend is on tap

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 80s for many on Saturday

Forecast

Tracking a warmer than average start to Fall

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warming trend through next week

Forecast

Above average temperatures for the start of Fall

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT

Forecast

Comfortable Friday, but still smoky

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Warmer air returns this weekend.

Forecast

Smoke persists causing temperatures to trend lower

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Smokey skies persist

Forecast

Smoke persists, and the 80s return over the weekend

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT