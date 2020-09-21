A summer-like feel to the beginning of fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear tonight, but smoke will begin to make a return to the area. Temperatures are going to vary between the 40s and 50s depending on where you live.

Fall begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the day will have a summer-like feel to it. Highs will be in the 80s for many, while a few make it into the 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a little smoky at times. A weak front moves through Tuesday night and will cool things off a little bit for Wednesday.

Highs for the middle of the week will be in the 70s to low 80s, but warmer air is set to return come Thursday, where highs will be in the 80s for many with some even jumping back into the 90s. Tuesday and Thursday could be our last chances to hit 90° this year as cooler air returns Friday. Highs will be in the 70s for many, but a stronger front passes through Friday night, ushering in much cooler air for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the 60s for many, with a few in the low 70s. Sunday will be another cool day, where highs make it into the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy and the smoke is all gone over the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 70s all next week.

