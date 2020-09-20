A warm start to the work week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies continue overnight as temperatures cool off into the 40s for many, with a few in the 50s near the hills.

This coming week will feature a lot of sunshine and much less smoke, though not completely gone. Temperatures will be above average all week long, with highs in the 80s through Thrusday. The Autumnal Equinox is at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, but temperatures will be more summer-like, flirting with 90° by the afternoon. A weak front pushes temperatures back down to near 80° Wednesday, but the jump back into the upper 80s Thursday.

A stronger front passes through late Thursday, which will drop temperatures into the 70s to end the week. Next weekend will be more fall-like as temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70° by Sunday. Precipitation will still be very limited for many as we stay dry going forward.

