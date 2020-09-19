Sheridan Cooks - Omega Beef

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Omega Beef, located near Birney, MT raises highly-prized Wagyu cattle. These cows are known to produce beautifully marbled meat, and a Wagyu steak (often known as Kobe Beef in Japan) is one of the most sought-after cuts of meat in the world. What makes Omega’s Wagyu unique is that they are 100% grass fed - no corn, hormones - just naturally free-roaming.

