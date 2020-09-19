Salvation Army of the Black Hills is gearing up for its Coats for Kids program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter will be here before we know it, which means it’s time to get those winter coats ready.

This is why the Salvation Army of the Black Hills is holding its “Coats for Kids” drive designed to help families in need get a winter coat for their child in K-12th grade.

The distribution will take place on Oct. 8 and 9, and when parents or guardians come to the site, they should have a photo ID and some type of proof of the child’s age.

This year parents must call to pre-register their child at 605-342-0982.

If you’re looking to donate, the Salvation Army is looking for brand new coats, hats, and gloves.

“So normally we serve about 600 kids for this Coats for Kids, and we anticipate that need and greater because of the pandemic. There are families who have shown the greater need because of this year being the way it is,” says the Ministry intern for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills, Kiley North.

Donations can be dropped off at 405 N. Cherry Ave in Rapid City.

If you’re interested in donating online, click here.

