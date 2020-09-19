Advertisement

Fire burns 71 acres just south of Rapid City

fire just south of Rapid City
fire just south of Rapid City(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews responded to the area of Old Folsom Road and Lamb Road -- where the fire is now 90% contained. However, they are still working on mopping up, The fire burned 71 acres in all. Dry weather and winds allowed the fire to take off and burn through the area quickly, but land development in the area helped crews gain the upper hand.

“The homeowners out here do a nice job of fire wising their property. Has a lot of mole lines in and making their property defensible. Again it is a good time to look at your own property to see what you’ve to fire-wise your property and making it fire adaptive,” Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire Services

The fire was started by equipment failure

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Auditors across western South Dakota saw a record number of absentee voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It was a busy day for county auditor offices across the nation, including right here in the Black Hills.

News

Athletes with a story

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mines Police Chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Heat Seeking Drone

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Folsom Road Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hideaway Hills

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

The conversation around homelessness in the community sparks behind the Journey Museum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Officers say they met with some of the people living there, helping connect them with vital services in the community.

News

Judge dismisses Meade County in case against Hideaway Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
In April a mine collapsed in a Black Hawk neighborhood leading many families to be evacuated, with many asking who is at fault. Now the fight is being taken into the courtroom.

News

South Dakota Mines adds campus police chief to improve response times

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
In an effort to improve safety and response times, South Dakota Mines added a campus police chief.

News

UPDATE: RCPD located 7-year-old boy Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a seven-year-old Ivan Janice Jr.