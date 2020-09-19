Advertisement

Do you think you can run to the top of Terry Peak?

Many runners are taking the challenge to get to the peak.
Many runners are taking the challenge to get to the peak.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first annual run to the top of Terry Peak and runners Jordynn Mutchler and Savannah Koletzky were excited.

“I’m pretty excited, it’s really nice out so I think the weathers going to help a lot. I was afraid it was going to be too cold but I think it will make it less treacherous," says Mutchler.

Runners had the option of choosing a two and a half-mile route or a 3.3 mile route.. both steep to get to the top.

“I’m pretty excited actually. I’m excited to get to the top and see how I feel afterwards. I think that’s what’s the excitement for me is the challenge of it," says Koletzky.

More than fifty people registered to take on the challenge hosted by Monument Health’s Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital.

COVID 19 was also there, changing the way they ran the event.

“For safety and distancing, we’re going to run them in waves of ten and space them out in between," says Director of Muscular Skeletal Services at Monument Health Michael Latour.

Once out on the course.. runners will be able to see beautiful scenery and a great view from the top.

“Thought it might be a fun thing, have a run, get people out, do something a little bit healthy, stay outside," says Latour.

The best part, runners get to take the chairlift back down.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

early voting

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

homeless camp

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fire burns 71 acres just south of Rapid City

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire just south of Rapid City

News

Auditors across western South Dakota saw a record number of absentee voters

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It was a busy day for county auditor offices across the nation, including right here in the Black Hills.

Latest News

News

Athletes with a story

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mines Police Chief

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Heat Seeking Drone

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Folsom Road Fire

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hideaway Hills

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

The conversation around homelessness in the community sparks behind the Journey Museum

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Officers say they met with some of the people living there, helping connect them with vital services in the community.