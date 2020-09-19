A Quiet Weather Pattern to Continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weak cold front will move through tonight, bringing northwest winds and a reinforcing shot of dry, comfortable air. There might be a few sprinkles, but there’s hardly any moisture for this front to work with here. Plus, the storm system driving the front through the northern plains will largely miss us off to the north.

Sunday will be a sunny, pleasant day, and we might see less smoke.

The smoke will return next week, and temperatures will warm to well above normal levels Monday and Tuesday. A stronger cold front will change our weather a bit next weekend.

