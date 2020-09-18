Tracking a warmer than average start to Fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smoke has helped keep temperatures down the last several days, in the low to mid 70s. Ahead of our next system, winds will bring a breeze out of the south during the day on Saturday pushing the dense smoke out of the area. Light smoke is still expected to linger for the next couple of days.

A cold front will move through Saturday night and overnight Sunday, bringing the chance for scattered and isolated showers throughout the Black Hills. However, with the lack of moisture in the atmosphere Saturday evening, rain chances will be very limited. Temperatures are expected to hold near 80 through the weekend and much of next week. For the start of Fall, we could be seeing temperatures near the mid 80s, which would put us well above average for this time of year. The drier weather and smoke will also likely continue through much of next week.

Tuesday is the official start of Fall! Feel free to email me with any fall foliage questions.

For those who tuned into the morning show these past two weeks, thanks for sticking with me!

