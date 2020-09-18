Advertisement

Sen. Rounds trusts in South Dakota’s mail-in process

The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act would give federal courts the authority to hear claims that China has caused or substantially contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act would give federal courts the authority to hear claims that China has caused or substantially contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Gray DC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds says we have a prove system of absentee voting here in South Dakota a mail-in system.

Rounds reminds people to mail their ballots early if they’re voting that way or to take that ballot into the county auditor’s office.

Absentee voting in the state of South Dakota begins Sept. 18.

He says South Dakota hasn’t had any voting integrity issues.

“In most states in the United States, that’s exactly the way it’s done," Sen. Rounds said. "There’s just a few outsider states that have not taken those precautions. And those states, yeah, we’re going to have some extra scrutiny in those states. Some of these states, they don’t even start counting the ballots until after election day or on election day. And some of them will continue to accept ballots for literally days afterward.”

Rounds says he would prefer ballots come in and be there on election day, and says he likes the way we do it in South Dakota.

“I trust in South Dakota’s voting process, and I encourage other states to take a look at how we do it,” Sen. Rounds said in a press release. “Our absentee voting process is voluntary and we require proof of eligibility to vote. These are two common-sense ways to help secure the validity of election results.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

5 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Department of Health confirmed 389 new cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 18,075. Active cases rose by nearly 200 to 2,809.

News

USDA announces additional $14 billion in coronavirus aid to farmers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending an additional $14 billion in aid to farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

high school outbreak

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

RCAS Elementary students will move to Level 1 next Monday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Level 1 for elementary students in the RCAS district

Latest News

News

Renovation project

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID in women's prison

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Housing funds

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

DiSanto hearing

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Flying Horse hearing

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.