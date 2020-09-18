Advertisement

UPDATE: RCPD located 7-year-old boy Friday

Ivan Janice Jr. was last seen on the 200 block of Curtis Street wearing a red tank top and red shorts on Friday, Sept. 18.
Ivan Janice Jr. was last seen on the 200 block of Curtis Street wearing a red tank top and red shorts on Friday, Sept. 18.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a seven-year-old who was last seen Friday afternoon.

After the police put out a release, Ivan Janice Jr. was found.

Janice Jr. was last seen on the 200 block of Curtis Street wearing a red tank top and red shorts, the RCPD tweeted.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for Janice Jr. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 394-4131.

