Elementary students in the RCAS district will move to level 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Dr. Lori Simon posted a statement saying that starting Monday, September 21st Elementary students will physically attend classes Monday through Thursday, This does NOT apply to students who are doing full-time distance learning.

Friday’s will still be an off-campus learning day.

Middle and High school students will remain at level 2 next week as the district still has a large number of students and staff in quarantine at the secondary level. Simon is hoping that by the end of the month they can also move to level 1.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.