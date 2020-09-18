A warmer weekend is on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will have a few clouds early on, but more will start to fill in by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for many, with some upper 40s on the northern plains, where areas of fog are possible by morning. We are entering the final summer weekend of 2020, as the Fall Equinox is at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22.

Scattered clouds are to be expected for Saturday, but warmer air will still find its way into the area. Highs are in the 80s for many spots with a few near 90° into Sheridan and the southern South Dakota plains. A few showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon in Wyoming and slide into western South Dakota overnight. The chances are low, so consider yourself lucky if you get any rain. Sunday is sunny with highs in the 70s to low 80s after a weak front passes through.

The 80s return Monday with continued sunshine. With exception to Wednesday, next week will feature highs in the 80s, and temperatures will get warmer on Thursday and Friday, where highs could flirt with 90°, especially on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected and conditions look to be dry. Cooler temperatures could be back by next weekend.

