Advertisement

A warmer weekend is on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will have a few clouds early on, but more will start to fill in by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for many, with some upper 40s on the northern plains, where areas of fog are possible by morning. We are entering the final summer weekend of 2020, as the Fall Equinox is at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22.

Scattered clouds are to be expected for Saturday, but warmer air will still find its way into the area. Highs are in the 80s for many spots with a few near 90° into Sheridan and the southern South Dakota plains. A few showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon in Wyoming and slide into western South Dakota overnight. The chances are low, so consider yourself lucky if you get any rain. Sunday is sunny with highs in the 70s to low 80s after a weak front passes through.

The 80s return Monday with continued sunshine. With exception to Wednesday, next week will feature highs in the 80s, and temperatures will get warmer on Thursday and Friday, where highs could flirt with 90°, especially on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected and conditions look to be dry. Cooler temperatures could be back by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tracking a warmer than average start to Fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warming trend through next week

Forecast

Above average temperatures for the start of Fall

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

Comfortable Friday, but still smoky

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Warmer air returns this weekend.

Forecast

Smoke persists causing temperatures to trend lower

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Smokey skies persist

Latest News

Forecast

Smoke persists, and the 80s return over the weekend

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT

Forecast

Smoky skies and comfortable temperatures continue

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Many highs temperatures will be in the 70s.

Forecast

Seasonable temperatures through Friday, 80s and isolated showers possible Saturday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Seasonable temps this week...

Forecast

More seasonable temperatures through Friday, 80s and rain possible on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT

Forecast

Cool and smoky Wednesday on tap

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Cooler air moves in Wednesday, near to above average for the week

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer today, cooler tomorrow