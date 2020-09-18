5 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Health officials confirmed five additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Friday as active cases continued to rise.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 198. One victim was in their 40s, one in their 70s, and the others were over age 80.

The Department of Health confirmed 389 new cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 18,075. Active cases rose by nearly 200 to 2,809.

South Dakota has had 1,996 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, which is nearly exactly the national average of 1,998 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

Current hospitalizations remained unchanged at 138. COVID-19 patients currently occupy six percent of the state’s hospital beds; 45% of hospital beds are currently available.

By Friday, the Department of Health had already completed 97% of its September testing goal. South Dakota has had a 10.4% testing positivity rate over the past 14 days.

County updates for Friday:

Pennington County saw 29 new cases confirmed by state officials Friday. Pennington has 329 active cases, which is up from Thursday (323). The county has had a total of 1,926 cases.

Meade County has 92 active cases Friday, down one from Thursday (89). The state confirmed eight new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 430 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 18 active cases Friday, up from Thursday (17). The state confirmed one new case.

Custer County has 56 active cases Friday, down from Thursday (57). The state didn’t report any new cases.

Lawrence County has three new cases Friday. The county has 61 active cases, same as Thursday. The county has had a total of 312 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 20 active cases on Friday, down from Thursday (21).The state didn’t report any new cases.

Ziebach County has 16 active cases Friday, one more than Thursday (15). The state confirmed one new case.

Haakon County has six active cases Friday, same as Thursday. Officials didn’t confirm any new cases in Haakon on Thursday. Overall, the county has had a total of 15 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 19 active cases Friday, up from Thursday (16). The state reported four new cases.

