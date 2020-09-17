Women’s minimum security prison experiences COVID-19 outbreak

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Corrections reported more than 100 inmates in a South Dakota prison tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pierre Community Work Center went from 19 to 105 Wednesday, the Department of Corrections said. The active cases among those inmates stand at 102.

On Sept. 3, DOC reported the first positive case among female inmates, tow more were reported on Sept. 4.

No deaths of inmates or staff due to COVID-19 have been reported.

The Pierre Community Work Center is a minimum-security section of the women’s prison that houses work release and community service status, and parolees in the Community Transition Program. The work center was the first in the state to report a case of COVID-19 in March, which led to more than 150 inmates being put under observation.

There were 140 inmates at the center as of Aug. 31.

