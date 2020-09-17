Advertisement

Women’s minimum security prison experiences COVID-19 outbreak

The Pierre Community Work Center went from 19 to 105 Wednesday, the Department of Corrections said. The active cases among those inmates stand at 102.
The Pierre Community Work Center went from 19 to 105 Wednesday, the Department of Corrections said. The active cases among those inmates stand at 102.(WCAX)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Corrections reported more than 100 inmates in a South Dakota prison tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pierre Community Work Center went from 19 to 105 Wednesday, the Department of Corrections said. The active cases among those inmates stand at 102.

On Sept. 3, DOC reported the first positive case among female inmates, tow more were reported on Sept. 4.

No deaths of inmates or staff due to COVID-19 have been reported.

The Pierre Community Work Center is a minimum-security section of the women’s prison that houses work release and community service status, and parolees in the Community Transition Program. The work center was the first in the state to report a case of COVID-19 in March, which led to more than 150 inmates being put under observation.

There were 140 inmates at the center as of Aug. 31.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Middle School placed under ‘precautionary’ secure status due to traffic stop

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
She said “due to a law enforcement-related issue in the vicinity” doors were locked and no one was permitted to enter or exit the building.

News

Spearfish volunteer firefighter suspected of drinking before going to call

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Christopher Gengler, a volunteer firefighter of Spearfish fire department for 30-plus years, responded to a call on Sunday night and was suspected of drinking alcohol beforehand.

News

Spearfish firefighter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Christopher Gengler, a volunteer firefighter of Spearfish fire department for 30-plus years, responded to a call on Sunday night and was suspected of drinking alcohol beforehand.

News

Dahl Art Center starts up Art Club

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Gun shops see increase in sales still

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Exploring Black Hills schools' isolation areas

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 update Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Investigation of SD AG fatal accident continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Black Hills air quailty may be unhealthy due to wildfire smoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hugging window

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Edgewood Assisted Living created a hugging window for a safe way to hug your loved ones in the pandemic