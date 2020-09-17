Advertisement

Spearfish volunteer firefighter suspected of drinking before going to call

Christopher Gengler, a volunteer firefighter of Spearfish fire department for 30-plus years, responded to a call on Sunday night and was suspected of drinking alcohol beforehand.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - A Spearfish volunteer firefighter has been let go of his duties because of suspected intoxication while responding to a call.

He had driven a fire department vehicle to the scene, with no damage to the vehicle, nor any injuries or compromise to the scene.

The City is handling the incident as a personnel matter. However, Gengler has been relieved from his position with the fire department.

Command personnel from the fire department say they have asked an outside agency to investigate and proceed with any subsequent action necessary.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

