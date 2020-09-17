South Dakota confirms 1 new death, 395 new cases Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Department of Health confirmed almost 400 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19 in the state Thursday.

The new death is reported as a Union County resident and brings the state total to 193.

The sate confirmed 395 new cases Thursday, too. The new cases bring the state’s total to 17,686 cases. Of those cases, 2,615 are active cases, which is a 173 increase from Wednesday ( 2,442).

Hospitalizations also increased Thursday by 20. Currently, 138 residents are hospitalized. In total, 1,231 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

The state also reported 221 recoveries. 14,878 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19 overall.

County updates for Thursday:

Pennington County saw 35 new cases confirmed by state officials Thursday. Pennington has 323 active cases, which is up from Wednesday (314). The county has had a total of 1,897 cases.

Meade County has 89 active cases Thursday, down one from Wednesday (90). The state confirmed six new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 422 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 17 active cases Thursday, up from Wednesday (15). The state confirmed four new cases.

Custer County has 57 active cases Thursday, same as Wednesday. The state reported three new cases.

Lawrence County has eight new cases Thursday. The county has 61 active cases, up from Wednesday (56). The county has had a total of 309 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 21 active cases on Thursday, same as Wednesday. The state reported two new cases.

Ziebach County has 15 active cases Thursday, same as Wednesday. Officials didn’t confirm any new cases.

Haakon County has six active cases Thursday, same as Wednesday. Officials didn’t confirm any new cases in Haakon on Thursday. Overall, the county has had a total of 15 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 16 active cases Thursday, same as Wednesday. The state reported two new cases.

