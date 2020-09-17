Advertisement

Smoky skies and comfortable temperatures continue

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight as temperatures are cooler. Lows will fall into the 40s for many, with a few near 50° along the hills.

More sunshine is expected tomorrow as temperatures remain comfortable. Highs will be in the 70s for many, with some 80s in Wyoming and in the southern South Dakota plains near the Nebraska state line. Smoky skies will continue for us for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny and similar temperatures are expected Friday.

Scattered cloud cover will pass through the area Saturday as temperatures warm into the 80s for many. We may even see a 90° for some in northeast Wyoming and the southern South Dakota plains. An isolated shower is possible Saturday night, our only real chance to see any precipitation for the next week and a half. Sunday is slightly cooler with many near 80° under mostly sunny skies. We could get a small break from the smoke Saturday, but it should be moderate to dense by Sunday.

80s are likely for much of next week with plenty of sunshine continuing. Smoky skies look to get better by Tuesday, hopefully that holds true as we get closer. By the end of next week and next weekend, there could be some temperatures near 90°, so we’re not completely out of the woods for more summer-like heat.

