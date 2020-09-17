Advertisement

Smoke persists causing temperatures to trend lower

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last several days, we have been seeing thicker smoke than we saw in previous weeks. Not only does the smoke bring a milky or murky hint to the sky, it also affects the air temperature. The amount of smoke in the sky can actually bring temperatures down. As the sun emits solar radiation, on a clear Summer day, some of that direct sunlight would get absorbed at the surface. But, due to the thick layer of smoke, most of the shortwave radiation from the sun cannot be absorbed near the surface. In fact, some of the radiation will get absorbed by the smoke, and some of it will get reflected back out to space!

Today will be another comfortable day with temperatures in the 70s. As we approach the last weekend of Summer, temperatures will warm through the end of the week, and into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s on Saturday, which would be above average for this time of year. We are also tracking our next system that is just off the NW coast of Washington right now. This system will bring the warmer temperatures and the potential for rainfall Saturday evening and into the overnight on Sunday. Moisture will be limited, so isolated t-storms and scattered showers will be hit and miss in the Black Hills and NE Wyoming. Above average temperatures will continue through much of next week.

