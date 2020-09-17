Advertisement

New enterance for Monument Health

Monument Health
Monument Health(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Things are looking a bit different at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Starting Monday, August 21st, patients and visitors will begin using a new entrance to get into the hospital.

The new entrance is located just off of Fifth Street.

This is part of a four-year, $220 million dollar renovation project -- that will also feature new additions such as a bistro cafe, a spiritual room, and a brand new Heart and Vascular Insitute, located on the main campus of the hospital.

Monument Health is hopeful the new facility will give them an advantage when it comes to bringing in and keeping cardiovascular doctors right here in Rapid City.

“And also this is just a brand new facility with cutting edge everything that we provide in this facility. It is a major attraction point for physicians.” Pural Bisla, Director of Operations Heart and Vascular Insitute at Monument Health

The building is also constructed in a way that four additional floors can eventually be added if expansion is necessary in the future.

