Gov. Noem travels to Michigan to headline Trump campaign event, other appearances planned

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem traveled to Michigan on Thursday to appear at a campaign event for President Donald Trump at a time when state agencies she oversees are investigating a car crash in which the state’s attorney general struck and killed a pedestrian.

The Republican governor has become a surrogate for Trump’s campaign and developed a national profile within the GOP, but also received backlash from critics who say she is paying more attention to national politics than what is happening in the state. Her office has disputed that notion, saying she has leveraged her national profile for South Dakota’s benefit.

She was headlining a Thursday event sponsored by Workers for Trump, an arm of the campaign reaching out to people employed in the manufacturing sector. Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager who now advises Noem, was also speaking at the event.

According to Ian Fury, Noem’s communication director, Gov. Noem’s messaging for these events is consistent with her Republican National Convention speech.

“She’ll be making a case for why President Trump should have a second term,” Fury said. “Also saying if Joe Biden was currently president, South Dakota’s ‘freedom-first’ approach would exist.”

Gov. Noem will also promote less regulation for industries, especially agriculture and America’s founding principles. In a recent column to commemorate Labor Day, a holiday that recognizes the labor movement within the United States, Noem emphasized a free-market and business-centered approach to policy.

“Thanks to America’s free market, workers in this country are blessed with endless opportunity to find the right job to provide for themselves and their loved ones,” she wrote. “Businesses are free to grow and innovate, which creates more jobs and more opportunities for the workers that they employ.”

Noem is currently overseeing an investigation into a fatal car crash involving Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Noem has promised a transparent investigation but has not released a timeline for when the state will release details on the crash.

Fury noted Noem will be speaking in Oregon in September. Additionally, she will speak in New Hampshire and Florida in October as of right now. New Hampshire is considered a proving ground for presidential hopefuls, though Noem has insisted she has no interest in running for president.

